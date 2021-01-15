Hundreds of cannabis plants seized by police in Telford

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized by police after a warrant was carried out at premises in Telford.

More than 1100 cannabis plants were recovered during raids at three properties in Telford

The warrant was carried out in Market Street, Oakengates by officers yesterday morning.

A man aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of drug cultivation and remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Steve Tandy said: “We seized around 900 plants which will help disrupt the supply of this drug across cannabis supply in the town.

“These large scale cannabis growths are extremely dangerous. Not only do they support the supply of drugs in the area but they also cause a risk to the community. More often than not these sites have had the electrical wiring tampered with at the mains in order to gain free and higher levels of power.

“This, alongside the heat lamps needed to maintain the plants, causes a high risk of fire. The large amounts of water used to keep the plants also causes problems with condensation which can affect the neighbouring properties.

“I am extremely pleased with the results of this morning’s operation and the hard work of both the Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Rural and Business Teams.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

