Exciting development underway in Dawley

Work is underway on an exciting development which will provide Dawley with a much-needed new facility.

Pictured from left, Deputy Mayor of Great Dawley Councillor Ian Preece and the Mayor of Great Dawley Councillor Stefan Heighway.

The Great Dawley Community Network Hub is set to open this summer, enabling local organisations to use a modern meeting centre.

The project will also help to regenerate a disused building linked to Dawley Town Hall in New Street.

“This is a very exciting initiative which will give a real boost to the town,” said deputy mayor, Councillor Ian Preece.

He explained that the council was awarded £75,000 from Veolia Trust two and a half years ago, and provided £25,000 itself, to pay for the conversion of the empty premises.

However, building work was delayed due to technical issues but is now back on track, with further funding being secured in the form of a £24,280 diversification grant from Telford and Wrekin Council; £25,000 from the Severn Trent Community Fund and £3,500 from Wrekin Housing Group which will all be used to fit out the centre for community use.

“It is has been a long journey to get this far but we are sure it will be worth it as this new hub will prove invaluable,” Councillor Preece said.

The centre will host 15 sessions per week, three per day on Monday-Friday, for organisations and charities such as domestic abuse, counselling and adult literacy groups, to hold sessions.

He added: “They will be able to use the building, which also has kitchen facilities and a private consultation area, free of charge as a base from which to conduct outreach work but then return to the building for confidential support and advice to local people.

“This will have many benefits for our community and for everyone using the building and we are very much looking forward to it opening later this year.”

