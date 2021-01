A body recovered from the River Teme is believed to be missing Daniel Berry from Ludlow.

Daniel Berry

The 42-year-old went missing on Sunday 20 December with police making several public appeals for help in locating Daniel.

Officers have also been carrying out searches of the local area.

The body was found during a search of the river at around 11am on Sunday 10 January.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

