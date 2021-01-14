Telford pharmacy one of the first to offer covid vaccines

A Telford pharmacy is one of the first in the country to offer vaccinations protecting against Covid-19 as the NHS accelerates the biggest vaccination programme in its history.

Woodside Pharmacy will offer the vaccine to those invited to make an appointment through the new national booking service. People invited to make an appointment through the service will be given a choice between a vaccination centre or a pharmacy service.

It will not be possible to use the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Booking Service if you have not received an invitation letter.

Dr Bruce Warner, Deputy Chief Pharmaceutical Officer said: “The NHS coronavirus vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, has got off to a great start with more than 2.4 million jabs delivered.

“Pharmacy teams have been working incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and, as we accelerate the vaccination programme, they are playing a vital role in delivering the life-saving jabs to those in their communities.

“We know that people are very keen to get the vaccine but we are appealing to people not to turn up early so that we can maintain social distancing.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “It is fantastic that high-street pharmacies will now begin deploying COVID-19 vaccinations. Pharmacies sit at the heart of local communities and will make a big difference to our rollout programme by providing even more local, convenient places for those that are eligible to get their jab.

“Pharmacists have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, often acting as the first port of call for medical advice – and often staying open when all around have closed. I want to extend my thanks to every pharmacy for their efforts to support the national response to the pandemic and keep people safe.”

