Connor runs 5K-a-day for Hope House Children’s Hospices

An Oswestry man has run a 5K every day for a month to help raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospices and is now pushing himself even further.

Connor Williams

Connor Williams wanted to physically push himself to complete the 31 5Ks, meaning he has run a massive 155 kilometres – the equivalent of three and a half marathons – to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

“I’m amazed by the work Hope House does for the children, young adults and their families in my community. I’m proud that our area has somewhere like Hope House,” he said.

Connor, 21, works at TG Builder’s Merchants says that while the challenge was tough, he was often spurred on by friends, family and work colleagues.

“The challenge was just as hard as expected and there were days around the three-week period when I was running at 5am in the rain or in the pitch black at night because I work a six-day week,” he said.

“But having the support and donations from all those around me got me through it.”

Connor has now joined a team of runners who will all be running 10K a day throughout January to raise funds and you can sponsor him at gofundme.com/f/connors-fund-for-hope-house-trading-limited.

Fundraiser Lynsey Kilvert said: “What a great effort by Connor to complete his 5K challenge and then double it to raise much needed funds for us.

“Every week, three local families face their biggest fear and their child dies. Hope House Children’s Hospice cannot stop children dying but we can stop families suffering on their own.

“We need to raise in excess of £6m a year to support all the children and families we help from across Shropshire and that’s why it’s so amazing that we are supported regularly by people like Connor, especially this year.”

