People urged to stay local and not travel to Shropshire beauty spots

Shropshire Council is urging people to follow Government guidelines and not travel to beauty spots across the county for exercise.

A view of Church Stretton from The Burway

The plea comes after a weekend that saw sites countywide become inundated with visitors, causing worry among local residents concerned about their safety and people breaking the rules.

Overcrowding of sites resulted in crammed car parks and people parking irresponsibly on roads, paths and in some cases blocking the driveways of local residents.

Government guidance permits country parks to remain open, including car parks, for people to exercise locally once a day.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“The number of people who appear to be travelling to visit Shropshire beauty spots is alarming. Not only do people appear to be breaking the rules by not staying local to exercise, they are showing a lack of respect and consideration for local communities and the impact their behaviour can have.

“As was proven after the first lockdown, the Shropshire countryside will still be here when lockdown rules begin to be lifted.

“Our top priority is, and always has been, to protect the health and safety of residents, staff and communities, so until restrictions begin to be lifted, along with communities across the county, I implore you to stay away for now and visit Shropshire later.”

Government guidelines

Please follow Government guidance. You should minimise time spent outside your home, but you can leave your home to exercise. This should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area. Walk or cycle from your home where possible.

You can exercise in a public outdoor place:

by yourself

with the people you live with

with your support bubble (if you are legally permitted to form one)

in a childcare bubble where providing childcare

or, when on your own, with 1 person from another household.

