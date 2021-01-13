More than 11,000 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Shropshire

More than 11,000 people have received a coronavirus vaccination in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin since December.

NHS teams, supported by Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, have been working over the last month to deliver the vaccine in hospital hubs, local GP-led services and care homes, at the same time as providing care to all those who need it and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The vaccine will soon be offered to more people at other locations, provided by GPs and pharmacists, in people’s homes for those who are housebound, and new dedicated vaccination centres including the Princess Royal Hospital and in Newport to make sure that everyone who needs a vaccine is able to get one.

Nationally, the Government has announced seven large vaccination centres with the closest at the Millennium Point in Birmingham

Some eligible Shropshire residents have received letters over the weekend offering them the opportunity to book an appointment at one of the new large vaccination centres.

Telford & Wrekin Council together with local health partners said they had no advance knowledge that some residents would be written to by the National NHS, despite requesting regular updates from the government on their plans for the vaccination roll-out.

Anyone who has received this letter can take up the offer but are being reassured that they can still choose to receive vaccination closer to home and don’t need to travel out of the county unless you wish to.

To find out more information about the vaccine rollout, please visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/

