RJAH suspends routine surgery to support regional covid response

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is suspending all planned routine surgery until the end of the month as it supports the regional covid response.

The NHS is currently under more pressure than at any stage in the pandemic so far.

In order to meet rising demand, all NHS regions are implementing plans to immediately stand up more critical care beds including here in Shropshire.

The work is being led by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), but with support from other providers including RJAH.

A number of staff at the hospital are trained and experienced in providing acute and critical care – they are being asked to go and work at SaTH until at least the end of the month. As a result, the decision was made to pause all planned routine surgery until the end of the month to enable this to happen.



Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, said: “We do not take lightly the decision to suspend some of our services, but we must respond to the difficult situation the NHS currently finds itself in as covid-19 cases continue to soar.

“We are retaining as much of our regular activity as we can. Patients who are impacted by the measures we are putting in place today will be contacted directly.

“If you do not hear from us, then we would ask that you attend your appointment as planned.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and ask that you understand the need to take these measures.

“We also ask everyone to stick to the rules in place during the current lockdown, which – along with the onoing rollout of the covid vaccine – will help us to get this virus under tighter control.”

