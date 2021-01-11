Shrewsbury town centre shop window given colourful makeover

An empty window in the centre of Shrewsbury has been transformed into a colourful celebration of nearby businesses by an artist.

The display has been created visual designer, Emma Williams, on behalf of Shrewsbury BID.

The display has been installed in the window of Marianne Exclusive Fashions by visual designer, Emma Williams, on behalf of Shrewsbury BID.

The window features a giant map of Wyle Cop with photographs of the many thriving independent businesses based in that area of town.

Emma said the display was intended to be a celebration of Wyle Cop and the people that make it so special.

“When the BID approached me I knew straight away that I wanted to make something bright and colourful to reflect the vibrancy of the indies on Wyle Cop and remind people what a wonderful part of town it is,” she said.

“We all need a bit of colour at the moment and the businesses on the maps are doing their best to keep Shrewsbury colourful!”

The Marianne window is the latest in a number of displays commissioned by Shrewsbury BID to improve the look of shop units when they are vacant between tenants.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We are fortunate that Shrewsbury town centre generally has a high retail occupancy rate, but there is always a small turnover of units.

“Whenever there is the opportunity to give an empty shop window a more vibrant look, we are very keen to do so, and this latest design by Emma Williams is fantastic.

“Emma previously created a design on the other side of Wyle Cop, and is well-known for her window displays at Tanners, so we were delighted she could work with us on this commission.”

Emma added that Shrewsbury BID was in the process of arranging a window display at the former Pret a Manger unit in Pride Hill, as well as more murals similar to the one created in St Austin’s Street car park.

Supporting Shropshire Live...