Police appeal for witnesses after woman attacked in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked in Telford this morning.

The woman was walking from the cashpoint on Grange Avenue heading toward Sandino Road in Stirchley when the incident happened at 6.45am.

Investigating officers say a man attempted to pull her into a nearby alleyway, the woman was able to get away from the offender.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins, aged between 20 and 30, and wore knee length shorts, a dark hoody and a dark scarf around his face.

PC Ruth Williams said: “This is an extremely worrying incident which would undoubtedly have been very traumatic for the woman involved. We are keen to speak to anyone who has information or may have seen the man described.”

Anyone with information please use ref 00086i of 11 January to report information through the Tell Us About section of our website or call PC Williams on 07866215065. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

