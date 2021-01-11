5.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home News

Police appeal for witnesses after woman attacked in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked in Telford this morning.

The woman was walking from the cashpoint on Grange Avenue heading toward Sandino Road in Stirchley when the incident happened at 6.45am.

Investigating officers say a man attempted to pull her into a nearby alleyway, the woman was able to get away from the offender.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins, aged between 20 and 30, and wore knee length shorts, a dark hoody and a dark scarf around his face.

PC Ruth Williams said: “This is an extremely worrying incident which would undoubtedly have been very traumatic for the woman involved. We are keen to speak to anyone who has information or may have seen the man described.”

Anyone with information please use ref 00086i of 11 January to report information through the Tell Us About section of our website or call PC Williams on 07866215065. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Amanda Caldwell

Body found in search for missing Telford woman

A body was today recovered by police officers searching for a missing Telford woman.
Read Article
West Mercia Police

Police appeal for witnesses after woman attacked in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked in Telford this morning.
Read Article
Mrs Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire

Shropshire’s High Sheriff raises awareness of child to parent abuse

Shropshire’s High Sheriff has been raising awareness of adults being abused by their children during her year in office.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town announce that Jan Zamburek has returned to Brentford

Czech midfielder Jan Zamburek has returned to Championship side Brentford after Shrewsbury Town terminated his loan agreement.
Read Article

Several Shrewsbury Town players and staff members test positive for Covid-19

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today confirmed that several members of the Town squad and first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Andrew Cove

Albrighton’s M3 appoints new Digital Marketing Director to lead Birmingham office

One of the West Midlands fastest-growing advertising agencies has made a high-profile appointment to help it capitalise on 15% growth in 2020.
Read Article
Jesmonite Starter Kit

Shropshire company’s creative product proves huge success during lockdown

A kit to try a new creative product has been more popular than bosses at a Shropshire company could have imagined - with sales increasing more than tenfold in lockdown.
Read Article
Faye Hudson

Reech Media welcomes Faye Hudson as Client Success Manager

Reech Media, a Shropshire-based full-service Marketing Agency, has appointed Faye Hudson as Client Success Manager.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Andrew and Natasha Whitman

Shropshire hotel provides perfect wedding day despite the pandemic

Newlyweds Natasha and Andrew Whitman say the Covid-19 pandemic did not spoil their dream day in December – thanks in no small part to staff at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
5.4 ° C
5.6 °
5 °
87 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
6 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP