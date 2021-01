A body was today recovered by police officers searching for a missing Telford woman.

Amanda Caldwell

Amanda Caldwell, aged 49, has been missing since the end of November.

West Mercia Police said enquiries have been carried out to find her, however earlier today a body was recovered.

While formal identification has yet to take place it is believed to be Amanda and her family has been informed.

Amanda was reported missing since 30 November.

