Witness appeal after man suffers head injury during assault in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a head injury during an assault in Telford last month.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Wednesday 23 December on High Street in Dawley.

A 30-year-old man received hospital treatment for the injury.

Enquiries are on-going and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Two men aged 21 and 28 have been arrested in connection with the incident and a further 30-year-old man has also been interviewed.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or via westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 00705 of the 23 December.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

