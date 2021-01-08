New Covid testing centre is opened at Telford College

Telford College has opened a new Covid testing centre on campus, offering daily tests to staff and students.

Principal Graham Guest is the first to receive a test in Telford College’s new Covid test centre.

Principal Graham Guest was first to have a test in the centre, which has been created to help ensure students are not disadvantaged through the latest stage of the pandemic.

The test centre, based in the college sports hall, is being operated by volunteer Telford College staff who have all been through a comprehensive training programme.

Students simply register at the centre, get swabbed, and then leave via a one-way system. Positive results are flagged within 20 to 30 minutes, and the student is contacted immediately.

Mr Guest said: “We’re working hard to ensure students are not disadvantaged any more than necessary, and to give everyone the opportunity to achieve the best that they can.

“The opening of this Covid test centre is another important step towards our aim of keeping the college accessible to as many people as possible.

“This will enable weekly testing for staff, and daily close contact testing for students and staff as necessary.”

Mr Guest said he was ‘staggered’ at the morale-boosting attitude and level of commitment shown by staff who have put themselves forward to help students.

“We are hugely grateful to our volunteers, because without their support we simply would not be able to operate this facility. They are showing true passion for the college and our students.

“We began planning this centre during the Christmas break and ran a small pilot recently, so we are completely confident that our testing centre is robust and safe.

“Ultimately, it means students and staff can get tested straight away to find out if they have the virus, giving everyone who is Covid-free the opportunity to stay at college for their studies.”

HR advisor Jemma Thorneycroft, one of the test centre volunteers, added: “Setting up the test centre is a massive step in the right direction, and is what is best for the students.

“It is reaffirming the message that the college is as safe as it possibly can be. We’re ahead of the game – we’ve got this in place early, ready for when the majority of students return.”

