Two arrested following theft of sheep near Bridgnorth

Two men have been arrested after police discovered four sheep in a vehicle which was stopped by police following a pursuit.

The arrests were made after a vehicle failed to stop for officers on the A454 near Bridgnorth at around 1.30am on Tuesday 5 January.

The sheep are believed to have been stolen from a local farm with an appeal being made to find the animals’ owner.

Inspector Nikki Roberts said: “I am really please we managed to rescue the sheep and now we just need to reunite them with their proper owners. I ask all nearby farmers to check their livestock to ensure none are missing and if they are contact us. Hopefully, we can get the sheep home soon.

“Fortunately sheep stealing is quite rare in the area unlike other parts of the country and we believe this is an isolated case, however, we take all rural crime extremely seriously and understand the impact the theft of livestock can have on farmers and their livelihoods.”

The two men, aged 28 and 23 from Wolverhampton, were taken into custody where they currently remain.

If you have information or are missing any livestock call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 21i of 5 January.

