0.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home News

New covid vaccination hospital hub opens at RJAH

By Shropshire Live

The coronavirus vaccination programme took another step forward today with the opening of Shropshire’s second hospital hub at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The first patient to receive their vaccine at the Oswestry-based hospital this morning was grandmother-of-three, Freda Hays, aged 91, from Whitchurch.
The first patient to receive their vaccine at the Oswestry-based hospital this morning was grandmother-of-three, Freda Hays, aged 91, from Whitchurch.

The new hospital hub follows on from the first hub at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which opened last month, as well as other local vaccination centres at community sites in Bridgnorth and Telford.

It is being run in partnership with the North Shropshire Primary Care Network (a group of GP practices), and will initially be offering the vaccine to people aged 80 and over, as well as to health and social care staff.

The first patient to receive their vaccine at the Oswestry-based hospital this morning was grandmother-of-three, Freda Hays, aged 91, from Whitchurch.

She said: “When I was contacted to say I would be having the first dose of my Covid vaccine today, I was extremely surprised but also felt very relieved and hopeful.

“I’m looking forward to when things start to get back to normal again and I’ll be able to spend more time with my family, rather than just the doorstep visits.”

Also receiving their vaccine today was Jessica Harris, aged 83, from Ellesmere who said: “I felt absolutely over-the-moon yesterday morning when I had the phone call to tell me I’d be able to have my first dose.

“When they asked if I could get to the hospital from Ellesmere, I said I would walk if I had to – just to make sure I could get it!

“This vaccine feels like a bit of light at the end of this dark tunnel, it’s giving us all a bit of hope and of course, some protection.

“I’ve been shielding throughout this time and the thing I’m most looking forward to doing again is going to the shops and having a coffee.

“I would encourage anyone who gets the call to offer them the vaccine to grab it with both hands!”

Nurse Rebecca Warren was the clinician who gave the first jab at the hospital site. Rebecca is the Clinical Lead Nurse for the RJAH Hub, having been redeployed from her usual role as Nurse Manager for the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries.

Rebecca said: “I am proud to be able to contribute to the national effort to roll out the coronavirus vaccine, and by doing this I really feel I get to be a part of history.

“It was wonderful to see the first people coming through the doors this morning, after all the work we’ve done over the Christmas period to get this hub up and running as soon as possible.

“It’s been a real team effort and everyone has worked so hard to enable this to happen. I feel very proud to be leading the team at RJAH to ensure we protect everyone. This is the outcome we all want, in order to be able to see our loved ones again and be safe.”

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, said: “We are working closely with our Primary Care Network colleagues in North Shropshire to offer this vital service for our local community.

“The vaccine is our route back to a normal life, so I would encourage everyone who is offered an appointment to grab the opportunity. The NHS will be in touch with you as soon as it is your turn, so there is no need to call us.”

Dr Catherine Rogers, GP partner at Wem and Prees Medical Practice and Clinical Director for North Shropshire Primary Care Network, said: “The GP practices of The North Shropshire Primary Care Network are pleased to be participating in the vaccination programme to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to be able to carry out vaccinations and are following the national guidance on priority groups.

“We all believe this will make a real difference in the fight against Covid but need the public to continue with current social distancing guidelines. That remains our best defence at the moment.” 

Patients are prioritised according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendations and must have an appointment to receive their vaccination. Patients without an appointment cannot be seen as all booking slots are allocated before arrival.

Health chiefs from Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin will stand up more vaccination services over the coming weeks. People will be contacted when they are eligible for the vaccine. In the meantime, patients are being asked not to contact their GP or the hospitals and should wait to receive a letter or phone call inviting them to book their appointment.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

The first patient to receive their vaccine at the Oswestry-based hospital this morning was grandmother-of-three, Freda Hays, aged 91, from Whitchurch.

New covid vaccination hospital hub opens at RJAH

The coronavirus vaccination programme took another step forward today with the opening of the county’s second hospital hub at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article

Two arrested following theft of sheep near Bridgnorth

Two men have been arrested after police discovered four sheep in a vehicle which was stopped by police following a pursuit.
Read Article
An artists' impressions in the Big Town Plan about how the front of the station could look in the future.

Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Festival programme confirmed

The future of Shrewsbury will be the focus of a series of public discussions and debates to kick off the next phase of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Several Shrewsbury Town players and staff members test positive for Covid-19

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today confirmed that several members of the Town squad and first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan midfielder Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers

Steve Cotterill has completed his first signing as Shrewsbury Town manager with Harry Chapman penning a loan deal.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Survey shows Covid continues to damage the Shropshire economy

Trading restrictions, lockdowns and growing uncertainties about the future are taking their toll on the Shropshire economy, a new survey reveals.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council offers business support to combat unemployment

A new job matching service launched by Telford & Wrekin Council is helping combat unemployment in the area as nationwide jobless figures grow at record levels in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Kerry Boffey, director of ALIN

Exciting opportunity for young people to Kickstart their career

The talented future workforce of the country is being created within the heart of Shropshire, a programme provider said today.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Charlton School students packing the festive hampers

Students supply festive cheer to Telford families in need

Pupils from Charlton School in Wellington have delivered dozens of festive hampers to help families in need this Christmas.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle
0.9 ° C
1.7 °
0 °
100 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Thu
1 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
1 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
4 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP