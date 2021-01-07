0.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Crudgington Primary School joins the Learning Community Trust

By Shropshire Live

Crudgington Primary School has joined Shropshire’s fast-growing Learning Community Trust.

Crudgington Primary School head teacher Adam Ames and LCT chief executive Dr Gill Eatough with pupils Bayley Ryder, Grace Woolley and Charlie Woolley.
The school, on the northern fringes of Telford, is one of the oldest in the county, dating back to 1877.

It becomes the Trust’s third primary school, joining Hadley Learning Community and Wrekin View in Wellington, and takes the total number of schools under the LCT wing up to eight.

Dr Gill Eatough, the Trust’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome this fantastic little school to our family, and believe it will bring many strengths.

“The team at Crudgington share our aims – encouraging children to develop as confident individuals, and recognise their wide range of skills and talents.

“The staff all believe, as we do, that children should be challenged as well as supported, to achieve their maximum potential across all areas of the curriculum.

“The school has an engaging curriculum which incorporates creative and inspiring contexts for learning, and preparing children fully for life in modern Britain.”

Adam Ames, head teacher at Crudgington Primary School which has around 120 pupils, said: “We are thrilled to have joined the Learning Community Trust.

“We are a small school that promotes a family-friendly atmosphere. We aim to produce happy, confident and independent learners who develop to their full potential.

“We have been working alongside the member schools for many months and look forward to developing the very successful working partnership further.

“Membership of the LCT provides the school with exceptional opportunities and resources that our whole school community will benefit from.

“The LCT, under the leadership of Dr Eatough, enjoys an exceptional reputation for providing an ambitious high-quality education for all, and we are proud to add our skills and expertise to those of the Trust.”

The Learning Community Trust is a multi-academy Trust established in July 2017, with the backing of the Department for Education, which has grown to include schools from across all phases of education.

Crudgington Primary is the second school in a matter of weeks to join, following Severndale Academy in Shrewsbury, which specialises in educating young people with learning and behavioural difficulties.

Other members include three Telford-based secondary schools – Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood and Charlton – plus Queensway Special School.

News

News

The first patient to receive their vaccine at the Oswestry-based hospital this morning was grandmother-of-three, Freda Hays, aged 91, from Whitchurch.

New covid vaccination hospital hub opens at RJAH

The coronavirus vaccination programme took another step forward today with the opening of the county’s second hospital hub at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article

Two arrested following theft of sheep near Bridgnorth

Two men have been arrested after police discovered four sheep in a vehicle which was stopped by police following a pursuit.
Read Article
An artists' impressions in the Big Town Plan about how the front of the station could look in the future.

Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Festival programme confirmed

The future of Shrewsbury will be the focus of a series of public discussions and debates to kick off the next phase of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Several Shrewsbury Town players and staff members test positive for Covid-19

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today confirmed that several members of the Town squad and first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan midfielder Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers

Steve Cotterill has completed his first signing as Shrewsbury Town manager with Harry Chapman penning a loan deal.
Read Article
Business

Business

Survey shows Covid continues to damage the Shropshire economy

Trading restrictions, lockdowns and growing uncertainties about the future are taking their toll on the Shropshire economy, a new survey reveals.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council offers business support to combat unemployment

A new job matching service launched by Telford & Wrekin Council is helping combat unemployment in the area as nationwide jobless figures grow at record levels in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Kerry Boffey, director of ALIN

Exciting opportunity for young people to Kickstart their career

The talented future workforce of the country is being created within the heart of Shropshire, a programme provider said today.
Read Article
Features

Features

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Charlton School students packing the festive hampers

Students supply festive cheer to Telford families in need

Pupils from Charlton School in Wellington have delivered dozens of festive hampers to help families in need this Christmas.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
