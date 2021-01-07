Crudgington Primary School joins the Learning Community Trust

Crudgington Primary School has joined Shropshire’s fast-growing Learning Community Trust.

Crudgington Primary School head teacher Adam Ames and LCT chief executive Dr Gill Eatough with pupils Bayley Ryder, Grace Woolley and Charlie Woolley.

The school, on the northern fringes of Telford, is one of the oldest in the county, dating back to 1877.

It becomes the Trust’s third primary school, joining Hadley Learning Community and Wrekin View in Wellington, and takes the total number of schools under the LCT wing up to eight.

Dr Gill Eatough, the Trust’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome this fantastic little school to our family, and believe it will bring many strengths.

“The team at Crudgington share our aims – encouraging children to develop as confident individuals, and recognise their wide range of skills and talents.

“The staff all believe, as we do, that children should be challenged as well as supported, to achieve their maximum potential across all areas of the curriculum.

“The school has an engaging curriculum which incorporates creative and inspiring contexts for learning, and preparing children fully for life in modern Britain.”

Adam Ames, head teacher at Crudgington Primary School which has around 120 pupils, said: “We are thrilled to have joined the Learning Community Trust.

“We are a small school that promotes a family-friendly atmosphere. We aim to produce happy, confident and independent learners who develop to their full potential.

“We have been working alongside the member schools for many months and look forward to developing the very successful working partnership further.

“Membership of the LCT provides the school with exceptional opportunities and resources that our whole school community will benefit from.

“The LCT, under the leadership of Dr Eatough, enjoys an exceptional reputation for providing an ambitious high-quality education for all, and we are proud to add our skills and expertise to those of the Trust.”

The Learning Community Trust is a multi-academy Trust established in July 2017, with the backing of the Department for Education, which has grown to include schools from across all phases of education.

Crudgington Primary is the second school in a matter of weeks to join, following Severndale Academy in Shrewsbury, which specialises in educating young people with learning and behavioural difficulties.

Other members include three Telford-based secondary schools – Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood and Charlton – plus Queensway Special School.

