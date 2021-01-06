Patients advised treatment and appointments remain unaffected at RJAH

Bosses at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) are reminding patients that their treatment and appointments remain unaffected during the latest lockdown.

During the Prime Minister’s briefing to the nation, he advised the public that they are only able to leave their home with ‘reasonable excuse’. This includes medical reasons – including to get a Covid-19 test, for medical appointments, treatment and emergencies.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive of the Oswestry-based hospital, said: “If you have a booked appointment or surgery unless you are contacted by a member of staff and told otherwise, it is important that you still attend.

“All of the necessary safety measures are being taken to ensure risks from coronavirus are minimised when attending hospital. You will be asked to wear a face covering, keep a two-metre social distance and use hand sanitisers. Covid tests are also required 72 hours before surgery.”

Last March, non-emergency elective work was suspended at RJAH as the Trust took on the county’s orthopaedic trauma service – a move which helped the major acute care providers free up capacity to receive more Covid-19 patients.

However, at present there are no plans to cancel planned care at the hospital.

