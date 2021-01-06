Coronavirus: Shropshire’s frontline workers offered rapid testing

Frontline and key workers living the Shropshire Council area are being invited to take rapid COVID-19 testing, as part of the Council’s strategy to identify more positive cases, reduce the spread of infection and protect lives and livelihoods.

Individuals who do not have symptoms and can’t work from home are encouraged to have Lateral Flow Rapid tests up to 2 times per week (or once every 4 days).

The test, which has already been rolled out to select groups including university students, social care staff and care home visitors, is for people who do not have symptoms.

Up to one in three people who have coronavirus never show any symptoms but that does not mean they are not infectious. Lateral flow (rapid) devices (LFDs) are one of the tools being used to help us to detect and fight COVID-19. The speedy tests can rapidly turn around results within an hour without the need for processing the swabs in a lab.

Slots are available for frontline workers at the following sites:

Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, SY1 4NG

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday – 9:15am – 4:00pm

Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, Craven Arms, Shropshire, SY7 9PS

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday – 9:15 am– 4:00pm

All tests must be booked in advance via www.shropshire.gov.uk/lfdpublictesting/

The tests being offered are in addition to the symptomatic testing, that is already available for those displaying COVID-19 symptoms at venues across the county. If you have symptoms, book a test by calling 119 or online www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“Unfortunately, like many areas across the country, Shropshire has seen a rapid rise in the number of positive cases.

“Community testing has a big role to play in driving infection rates down but it only works as part of a whole suite of measures including effective contact tracing, following the guidance around socialising and self-isolation and the roll-out of the vaccine.

“Getting tested doesn’t mean people can stop social distancing, wearing masks or washing their hands, but it does help to make the activities they are undertaking safer.

“People who come to be tested will be given one of the rapid lateral flow tests which give results in about 30 minutes. If they test positive, they will then be given a further test to confirm the result.

“By getting tested, even if you don’t have symptoms, you are doing the right thing and ultimately helping people to stay well, businesses to stay open, children to stay in school and hospitals to have the capacity to treat other illness.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said

“Whilst the number of positive cases in Shropshire remain low compared to other parts of the West Midlands, we are still seeing an increase.

“I know and appreciate the efforts everyone is making to be responsible and to try and prevent the spread of the virus. But it is now more important than ever for us all to follow the national guidance to keep the rates down, and our loved ones safe.

“These rapid tests will help our frontline workers to get tested and be sure that at that particular moment they are COVID-19 free. Those testing positive can take immediate action and self-isolate – reducing the impact on the wider community.”

Telford & Wrekin Council last month opened a rapid lateral flow testing facility at The Place in Oakengates.

Supporting Shropshire Live...