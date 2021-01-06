0.9 C
Coronavirus: Rollout of vaccination underway in Telford and Wrekin

By Shropshire Live

Residents in the borough of Telford and Wrekin aged 80 and above, care home residents as well as NHS and care home workers are in the process of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

Mr and Mrs Robert and Hazel Worrall, aged 85 and 80, received the Covid-19 vaccination on 30 December 2020 at Malinslee GP practice, Telford.
Two primary care networks (groups of GP practices) across Telford & Wrekin are now providing the vaccination at centres – so residents who are being offered the vaccine don’t have to travel for it at other hubs across the county.

The vaccination rollout began in mid-December and is being offered first to the county’s most vulnerable residents in line with national guidelines.

Residents across the borough will be contacted directly by their GP if they are eligible for the vaccine, as part of the priority group criteria – with residents aged 80 and above along with care home workers and residents and NHS workers who are at higher risk, among the first to receive the vaccination. 

Everyone else is expected to be offered the vaccine over the course of 2021. 

Invitations to a vaccine appointment are going out gradually. Residents are being asked not to contact their GP or the hospitals regarding vaccinations and wait to receive a letter or phone call from their GP inviting them to book their appointment.

Fredrick Brown, aged 84, registered with Malinslee GP practice has received the vaccination at the End of December 2020, and said: “I was really happy to be contacted by my GP and be offered the vaccination so soon at the practice I am registered with. 

“Like most people of my age, Covid-19 is a significant threat, so it’s really important that everyone contacted takes up the opportunity. I feel on top of the world now I have my first jab!” 

Mr and Mrs Robert and Hazel Worrall, aged 85 and 80, registered with Malinslee GP practice, said: “We were delighted to have been offered the jab. We haven’t been out of the house much since April really. 

“We are absolutely thrilled to be here and have it. We are looking forward to the next one so we are able to get back to normal and get out and about more.”

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “Getting the vaccine as a priority for all our vulnerable residents and those at higher risk is vital as we continue to battle Covid-19 and I welcome that vaccinations are being roll-out at our borough’s centres.

“However, the government’s vaccination programme is still not being rolled out quickly enough locally. Despite the fact that we’ve continued to offer our full support to make this happen, the Council has still no involvement in this important mission.

“I will continue to do everything I can so many more of our residents can get the vaccination as quickly as possible.”

Liz Noakes, Director of Public Health said: “I’d urge everyone in our borough to take up the vaccine when it’s offered – it’s our best protection against COVID-19.

“However, we need to be aware that the full vaccination roll-out in our borough will take some time.

“With another national lockdown just confirmed, we all need to continue to do everything we can to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Please continue to self-isolate and get tested when you need to, wash your hands, wear a face covering where appropriate and maintain a distance of 2m from other people.”

Care home centres in the borough are also benefitting from the vaccination programme – at the end of December,  the Morris Care Centre in Wellington has become the first care home in the county to begin Covid-19 vaccinations at its care home setting.

Latest Articles

