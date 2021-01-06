Care standards improve at Telford nursing home

A Telford nursing home which was criticised last year by the industry regulator has turned around its fortunes.

Myford House Nursing Home in Telford.

Horsehay-based Myford House Nursing Home has recently been rated with an overall ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a report back in January 2020 concluded that improvements needed to be made.

The home received an unannounced visit from inspectors last month who left satisfied with the range of large-scale improvements made to the home’s overall care, safety, hygiene and training standards.

The nursing home has been managed for the past 12 months by experienced care expert Sharon Perry who has introduced a package of improvements which has included developing their nursing team, intense training, overhauled supervision of residents and an activity programme with better links with the local community and health practitioners.

The changes have been delivered despite challenges the care industry has faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharon Perry said: “It has been a hugely challenging and emotional 12 months for us here at Myford House. Alongside putting vigorous infection control measures in place because of Covid-19, behind the scenes we have been overhauling our approach on all aspects of our care, training, staff and general standards.

“To get confirmation from the regulator that we are going in the right direction is fantastic. We have worked night and day to progress and make improvements, and whilst more still has to be done to move us up another level, I am delighted.

“We have made a raft of positive changes and the feedback from residents and their loved ones has been good, especially on things like introducing a range of weekly therapy expert programmes we have put in place. We have left no stone unturned to bring the home’s care and reputation back to where it should be but we won’t stop here.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to the team at Myford and the senior management who have supported me throughout this process.”

