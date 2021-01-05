Fire severely damages property in Brockton

Firefighters have tackled a fire which has severely damaged a house in Brockton near Minsterley.

Firefighters were called to the property in Oakfield Close during the early hours of this morning at around 4.19am.

Eight fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Bishop’s Castle, Clun, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Telford Central with an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the property was severely damaged by the fire and crews were this morning attempting to extinguish the remaining fire which is within the cavity of the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four hose reel jets, a main jet, ladders, and thermal imaging cameras, small gear and a cavity tool to tackle the fire.

