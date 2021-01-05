0.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Coronavirus: Priority groups set to receive vaccine by mid-February

By Shropshire Live

The NHS vaccination programme is underway in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with plans to deliver the vaccine by the middle of February to the four top priority groups.

Kenneth and Caroline Harrold, patients at the Cleobury Mortimer Medical Centre receive their vaccinations.

This includes all residents in a care home for older adults and their carers, everyone over the age of 70, all frontline health and social care workers, and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable.

The NHS says it will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. People are being called forward who meet the criteria based on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendations.

Vaccination started in the county on 8 December at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Hub who are vaccinating those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and frontline healthcare staff at risk, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

However, since then other local vaccination centres within the community have started to be launched across the county with further centres and local vaccination services expected in the coming weeks.

Care home residents are also now receiving the vaccine in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with the ambition that all older person care home residents and staff will have had the vaccination by the end of January. GP practices will contact care homes directly to plan the rollout as soon as they are ready. 

Following extensive trials, two safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19 are now available. The vaccine will be offered to more people and at other locations as soon as possible. These will include local vaccine services provided by GPs and pharmacists, in people’s homes for those who are housebound and new dedicated vaccination centres to make sure that everyone who needs a vaccine is able to get one.

Angie Wallace, the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Director for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are working hard to ensure that everyone who needs a vaccine is able to get one.

“In light of the message from the Prime Minister last night we are now working through plans to deliver the vaccine by the middle of February to the four top priority groups. These include all residents in a care home for older adults and their carers, everyone over the age of 70, all frontline health and social care workers, and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable.

“We expect vaccine supply to increase, particularly now a further vaccine has been approved for use. This is good news, and will help enable us to increase the number of people we can vaccinate over the coming weeks, however, it will take time to roll the programme out across the county but be assured we are working hard to do this as quickly as is safely possible.

“I would urge the public to come forward when they are called up for the vaccine and to make sure they attend their appointments. Please do not contact your practice or the NHS for a vaccine; you will be contacted by the NHS when it is your turn.”

Covid Vaccination Service Roles

People are also being urged to ‘be part of history’ by applying for roles in the county’s Covid Vaccination Service.

This will ensure there is a dedicated workforce to staff the hubs, vaccination centres and services across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. There are opportunities for current and retired healthcare professionals, but also for non-clinical staff in a range of administrative, reception and other front-of-house roles.

Anyone interested can find further information on how to apply by visiting www.rjah.nhs.uk/vaccine.

