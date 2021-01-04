0.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home News

Ironbridge flood defence improvements reduce risk of flooding

By Shropshire Live

Ironbridge has been made more resilient to flooding following a review of the issues faced in the February 2020 floods which has led to improvements to the method of deployment of the town’s temporary flood defence scheme.

The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones
The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones

The new method was put to the test before Christmas when the Environment Agency erected the flood defence due to the high river level and the flood warnings that were in place. The barriers were taken down on 29 December, once it was safe to do so. 

To further reduce the risk of flooding from the River Severn, work to the road surface by Telford and Wrekin Council will improve the ground conditions for the temporary flood barrier that is deployed in the event of flooding, and ensure it does not move. 

The work by Telford and Wrekin Council is due to start on 18 January 2021 unless adverse weather dictates otherwise.  Road closures will be in place until the work is due for completion on 7 February 2021. 

In the floods of February 2020 Ironbridge experienced the highest river levels since the year 2000. Numerous flood warnings, including two severe flood warnings, were issued for the River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge and Environment Agency temporary barriers were deployed.

With river levels at the highest ever against the barriers, there was some slippage on the road surface which caused seepage behind the barrier due to the force of the water. Pumps were used to manage surface water and the seepage behind the flood defence. 

Despite the prolonged high river levels, the barrier continued to hold back the river levels. Once the levels had peaked, Environment Agency staff completed repairs to the damaged barrier to ensure it provided protection over the following weeks.

Adam Lines, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said: 

“While the temporary flood barriers at Ironbridge continued to be operational and properties were defended in the February floods, we have reviewed and improved their method of deployment, which we adopted in the erection of the barriers in December.

“These measures include the way we put the barriers in place to allow for a wider waterproof membrane to the front of the barriers, which increases protection.  We have also reviewed how we can make them even better secured, particularly around trees; and how the road can be adapted to reduce the chance of movement of the barrier.

“Changes have also been made to the deployment plan that the Environment Agency and Telford and Wrekin Council follow in putting the barrier in place and we will increase the time needed to fully install the barrier to allow for the additional work.” 

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for flood management said: 

“Since the floods last winter, we have done a lot of work with the Environment Agency to produce this bespoke and innovative road design specifically for Ironbridge. Many surveys were done by both our organisations, leading to 3D designs and investigative work on how we can minimise the risk of the flood barriers being moved again by force of a flooded River Severn. It led to identifying new ways for the Environment Agency to put the barriers in place, especially around trees. 

“The Wharfage will be resurfaced by Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways contractor Balfour Beatty with a new material to improve friction. When laid, the new road surface will be designed flatter and slightly sloping towards the river to further reduce the risk of any slippage by the barriers. 

“We are now turning those designs into reality as quickly as we can and that is why this work is being done during the winter. I would like to reassure residents and businesses in Ironbridge that there are contingency plans in place to deal with any increase in the river level; plans which we already put into practice last month. It is important to note that is impossible to completely eliminate flood risk, however we are doing everything we can to minimise that risk.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Kenneth and Caroline Harrold, patients at the Cleobury Mortimer Medical Centre receive their vaccinations.

Coronavirus: Priority groups set to receive vaccine by mid-February

The NHS vaccination programme is underway in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with plans to deliver the vaccine by the middle of February to the four top priority groups.
Read Article

Fire severely damages property in Brockton

Firefighters have tackled a fire which has severely damaged a house in Brockton near Minsterley.
Read Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus.

Coronavirus: New national covid restrictions for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new national covid restrictions for England as cases rise rapidly across the country.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan midfielder Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers

Steve Cotterill has completed his first signing as Shrewsbury Town manager with Harry Chapman penning a loan deal.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town extend their unbeaten record against Blackpool to 12 matches as Steve Cotterill’s side earn another impressive victory.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs

Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors are to receive a one-off grant worth up to £9,000, the Chancellor has announced.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Lockdown is a fresh body blow to Shropshire businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has responded to Boris Johnson's announcement - describing it as a 'bodyblow for businesses' in the county.
Read Article
Josh Carpenter

New policy officer appointed at Shropshire Chamber

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new policy officer.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Charlton School students packing the festive hampers

Students supply festive cheer to Telford families in need

Pupils from Charlton School in Wellington have delivered dozens of festive hampers to help families in need this Christmas.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
0.4 ° C
0.6 °
0 °
98 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Wed
2 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP