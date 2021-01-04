0.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home News

Driver dies following New Year’s Eve collision in Oswestry

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s died following a collision in Oswestry on New Year’s Eve.

The collision involving a red Peugeot happened on the B5069 at around 11.30pm on Thursday 31 December.

The driver, a man in his twenties from Oswestry, died at the scene after the car left the road near to Five Crosses roundabout.

A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to North Staffordshire Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 822i of 31 December.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Kenneth and Caroline Harrold, patients at the Cleobury Mortimer Medical Centre receive their vaccinations.

Coronavirus: Priority groups set to receive vaccine by mid-February

The NHS vaccination programme is underway in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with plans to deliver the vaccine by the middle of February to the four top priority groups.
Read Article

Fire severely damages property in Brockton

Firefighters have tackled a fire which has severely damaged a house in Brockton near Minsterley.
Read Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus.

Coronavirus: New national covid restrictions for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new national covid restrictions for England as cases rise rapidly across the country.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan midfielder Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers

Steve Cotterill has completed his first signing as Shrewsbury Town manager with Harry Chapman penning a loan deal.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town extend their unbeaten record against Blackpool to 12 matches as Steve Cotterill’s side earn another impressive victory.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs

Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors are to receive a one-off grant worth up to £9,000, the Chancellor has announced.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Lockdown is a fresh body blow to Shropshire businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has responded to Boris Johnson's announcement - describing it as a 'bodyblow for businesses' in the county.
Read Article
Josh Carpenter

New policy officer appointed at Shropshire Chamber

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new policy officer.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Charlton School students packing the festive hampers

Students supply festive cheer to Telford families in need

Pupils from Charlton School in Wellington have delivered dozens of festive hampers to help families in need this Christmas.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
0.4 ° C
0.6 °
0 °
98 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Wed
2 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
1 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP