Driver dies following New Year’s Eve collision in Oswestry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s died following a collision in Oswestry on New Year’s Eve.

The collision involving a red Peugeot happened on the B5069 at around 11.30pm on Thursday 31 December.

The driver, a man in his twenties from Oswestry, died at the scene after the car left the road near to Five Crosses roundabout.

A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to North Staffordshire Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 822i of 31 December.

