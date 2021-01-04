Coronavirus: New national covid restrictions for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new national covid restrictions for England as cases rise rapidly across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation at 8pm on Monday evening saying that people should “stay at home” as they did during the first lockdown in March last year.

Mr Johnson said: “As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

“In England alone, the number of Covid patients in hospitals has increased by nearly a third in the last week, to almost 27,000. That number is 40 per cent higher than the first peak in April.

“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it is clear that we need to do more, together, to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out.

“In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to contain this variant.”

He urged people to follow the rules, which replace the tier system, immediately. They will become law in the early hours of Wednesday morning and are expected to last until the middle of February.

Commenting on the restrictions Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Cllr Shaun Davies said:

“We want to reassure our residents and businesses that we will be working quickly to understand the details of the new lockdown measures and how it impacts on local services.

“As with the previous lockdowns and Tier restrictions, we will do all we can to protect and care for our residents and businesses and offer them additional support in any way that we can.

“I am angry and frustrated by the lack of pace on getting vaccinations out to people in our borough. The government’s vaccination programme just isn’t being rolled out quickly enough locally. We continue to offer the NHS and government our full support to make this happen but I am left dismayed that the council has no involvement in this important mission.

“With coronavirus cases significantly rising and another national lockdown just confirmed, we must now stay at home and only leave for those very specific reasons outlined above.

“We must continue to wash our hands, wear a face covering and keep our distance from other people.

“We must now be doing these things 100% of the time.

“To report a concern about a business or venue not complying with Covid-19 rules, email coronavirus@telford.gov.uk. The council will use all of its powers to enforce these rules for the benefit of us all.

“I recognise that this is a worrying time for everyone and many of you will have questions about the changes the government has just announced.

“Together with council officers, I will be holding a live Q&A on Facebook later this week and I will be writing to every resident in the coming days.

“We all need to play our part to keep each other safe.”

Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council said:

“This change will have a significant impact on both our residents and local businesses, and we will be doing everything within our power and resources to support them.

“It is important residents and businesses follow the new rules and carefully consider everything they do, making sure they stay at home and limit their contact with people outside their household and support bubbles.

“This news will be extremely upsetting and frustrating for a lot of people who live and work in Shropshire, but we will get through this together. If we do the right thing and keep our distance, we cannot spread the infection.

“We are ready to help. Our Shropshire Council COVID-19 Helpline 0345 678 9028 remains open for anyone that needs additional support.

“We have proven we can get our cases down before and I have every confidence we will do it again. It is important to remember that some people who have Covid will not have symptoms and that a new strain, which spreads more easily, is circulating in the West Midlands.

“People rely on council services more than ever and we will continue to keep essential services running. However, some of our services will be impacted by the Government’s restrictions please check our website and social media channels for the latest information.”

Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, Anthony Bangham, has issued a statement following the announcement of the new lockdown for the country as we continue to work together to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Chief Constable Bangham said: “Over the last year the vast majority of people in our communities have kept to the rules and I am confident that they will continue to do so through this new phase of the pandemic.

“West Mercia Police will continue to be visible across our villages, towns and cities working with our partners to do all we can to prevent the spread of the virus. As the public would expect, we will respond firmly, but fairly, using all the powers available to us to take action against those people that flout the laws and knowingly put others at risk.

“Policing across West Mercia will continue unabated throughout the lockdown and as the Prime Minster outlined yesterday help is available to anyone whose home is not a safe place to be. We would like to emphasise that we are still here for you 24/7.”

What you can and cannot do during the national lockdown?



Leaving home

You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary. You may leave the home to:

– Shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person.

– Go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home.

– Exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person, this should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area.

– Meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one.

– Seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse).

– Attend education or childcare – for those eligible.



If you do leave home for a permitted reason, you should always stay local in the village, town, or part of the city where you live. You may leave your local area for a legally permitted reason, such as for work.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable you should only go out for medical appointments, exercise or if it is essential. You should not attend work.

Education

Colleges, primary and secondary schools will remain open only for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers. All other children will learn remotely until February half term. Early Years settings remain open.

Higher Education provision will remain online until mid February for all except future critical worker courses.

Meeting others

You cannot leave your home to meet socially with anyone you do not live with or are not in a support bubble with (if you are legally permitted to form one).

You may exercise on your own, with one other person, or with your household or support bubble.

You should not meet other people you do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, unless for a permitted reason.

Stay 2 metres apart from anyone not in your household.

Further information on the new restrictions are available here.

