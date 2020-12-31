0.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Shropshire residents named in New Year’s Honours list

By Chris Pritchard

A variety of Shropshire residents have been named in the 2021 New Year’s Honours which recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

Kelda Wood
Those receiving Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honours include Kelda Wood and Shrewsbury Town Football Club Chairman Roland Wycherley.

An accident in 2002 left Kelda with a leg injury that ended her dreams of becoming an Olympic horse rider. Kelda went on to launch the charity Climbing Out in 2010, to help people who have been through life changing mental or physical trauma. In 2018, Kelda solo rowed 3,500 nautical miles across the Atlantic, raising awareness and over £50,000 for Climbing Out.

Kelda said, “There are many people who have played a part in my journey, but there are four in particular who stand out as being fundamental in shaping my path. They have nurtured, mentored and supported me and I feel this MBE isn’t a reward for the things I’ve done – it’s a reward for them – for giving me the opportunities that have brought me to this point. So I’d like to say a big thank you to Marc Woods, Jo Hampton, Dave Bunting and Martin Hewitt.

“I would also like to dedicate this honour to my Dad, who sadly died just 11 weeks before I found out about the MBE. He was always very quiet and reserved, but he really showed me how to be the person I wanted to be. I would have loved for him to know I received an MBE and I hope it would have made him proud.”

Shrewsbury Town Chairman, Roland Wycherley is awarded an MBE for his services to the Community in Shrewsbury.

Mr Wycherley has been a Director of Shrewsbury Town Football Club since 1992 and became Chairman of the Club in 1996. He is currently one of the longest-serving Chairmen in English Football.

Roland said: “I am extremely proud, honoured and delighted to receive this award, which was totally unexpected.”

Bishop’s Castle resident John Michael Kirkpatrick receives an MBE for services to folk music and sculptor and ceramicist Halima Jade Cassell for services to art.

Sarah Clarke who lives in Hodnet and is Director and Lead Nurse of the Adult Critical Care and Major Trauma Operational Delivery Networks in Cheshire and Merseyside receives the MBE for services to nursing and to the Covid-19 response.

Lynne Bradley, from Ludlow, Senior Plant Health and Seeds Inspector at the Animal and Plant Health Agency, receives an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to plant health.

Eight Shropshire residents have been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) including Shropshire care providers David and Jennifer English.

David and Jennifer English will receive not one, but two awards, having each been individually awarded the British Empire Medal.
David and Jennifer, husband and wife, are the founders of family care home company English Care Ltd and also English Construction. They provide employment for over 100 people in two care homes.  Bowbrook House in Shrewsbury, which specialises in residential and dementia care. The Lady Forester Nursing Home in Much Wenlock, which provides nursing, residential, and dementia care.

They also manage Foresters Court Retirement Apartments in Much Wenlock, which provides Independent living accommodation with domiciliary care. 

“These two awards may have our names on them, but it’s really a recognition of all the combined efforts of each and every one of our team and those that have supported us through this pandemic,” David says.

Jennifer stated “I feel very honoured to have received this award, but it is testimony to the support and dedication of the team we work with. We are humbled by their willingness to put themselves at risk to care for our vulnerable residents”.

June Walker a Community Champion at Asda Donnington Wood receives a BEM for services to the economy during the pandemic.

From Shrewsbury, Jane Jervis receives a BEM for voluntary and charitable services. John Fraser MacLean is recognised for services to the community and Patricia Sharpe receives a BEM for services to British Gymnastics.

Bayston Hill resident June Beharrell receives a BEM for raising money for charity and Malcolm Farrar from Oswestry has been recognised for his services to education.

RAF Shawbury personnel named in New Year Honours

Military personnel from RAF Shawbury have been honoured in the Military commendations list, announced in conjunction with the New Year Honours List 2021.

The Station Commander and personnel at RAF Shawbury were delighted to see a total of eleven awards which have all been announced within the main honours list for individuals and teams.

RAF Meritorious Service Medal:
Master Aircrew R S Brompton, Central Flying School (Helicopter)
Master Aircrew D E Diable, Central Flying School (Helicopter)
Warrant Officer M Kennedy, School of Air Operations Control

Army Meritorious Service Medal:
Warrant Officer Class 1 D B Heath, No 1 Flying Training School Standards

Deputy Commander Operations Commendation:
Sergeant S C Coombes, School of Air Operations Control

Air Officer Commanding 22 Group Commendation:
Sergeant A D Ford, School of Air Operations Control
Corporal K L Douglas, School of Air Operations Control
Corporal S B McVay, School of Aerospace Battle Management

Air Officer Commanding 22 Group Team Commendation:
No 1 Flying Training School Standards
Defence Rotary Wing Dangerous Goods School
School of Aerospace Battle Management Controller Training Flight

Group Captain Phil Wadlow, the Station Commander at RAF Shawbury said: “Having only just taken over command at RAF Shawbury I am delighted to see that our personnel have been recognised in this way. It proves what a dedicated and hardworking workforce is serving on this unit and that they are having such a direct influence on the world-leading training provided by the schools at RAF Shawbury. As I settle into my new command role, I am looking forward to meeting all of the personnel at RAF Shawbury and congratulating all of the honours and awards recipients and their families during special ceremonies throughout 2021.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Kelda Wood

Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

