Man suffers serious injuries in Telford assault

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in a communal parking area in Telford on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on 29 December in the parking area off Highlander Drive at the back of Station Road in The Humbers area of Telford.

The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, although police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses Appeal

Detectives are now carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who saw a white vehicle in the area around the time of the assault.

Detective Inspector Russ Dealtry, Telford CID, said: “We believe those involved are known to each other and as our enquiries continue we’re appealing for witnesses.



If anyone saw what happened or has information that can help with our enquiries we would ask them to get in contact. We’re particularly interested in a white vehicle seen in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 574_I_29122020 or online under the Tell Us About section of www.westmercia.police.uk.

