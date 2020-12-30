Telford College responds to Government announcement on student return dates

The Government has announced that colleges will not return from the Christmas and New Year break until January 18 – giving them to time to roll out a comprehensive Covid-19 testing programme.

An aerial view of Telford College’s Haybridge campus

Telford College principal Graham Guest said: “Any students with exams scheduled before January 18 will still be invited into college, and we will be getting in touch with them soon with more details.

“We will also be open as usual for vulnerable students, and children of key workers – and will be providing more details about all of our plans on Monday.”

He added: “Our management team has already been spending time during the Christmas period formulating plans for mass Covid testing, and we will be briefing staff over the coming days.

“We already have a blended learning curriculum in operation, which gives the majority of students the flexibility to continue their studies off site.

“Our priorities have not changed throughout this whole Covid-19 period – to save lives, while doing everything we possibly can to protect student achievement.”

He said the college had already invested heavily in the technology required to keep disruption of learning to a minimum.

“The most important message we are giving to students, wherever they are, is that they need to continue to study.”

