Person cut free from vehicle following collision near Whitchurch

One person was this afternoon cut free from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision south of Whitchurch.

The collision involving two vehicles happened at just before 2pm on the B5476 at Coton.

The male was extricated from one of the vehicles by fire service personnel using specialist equipment.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Prees, Wellington and Wem. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The condition of those involved in the collision is not known.

