Coronavirus: County moves to Tier 3 “Very High” as case rates rise

Shropshire, including the borough of Telford and Wrekin, is to move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions from Thursday in a bid to limit the spread of the virus as case rates rise across the country.

Between 18 and 24 December, the weekly case rate in England rose to 402.6 per 100,000, a 32% increase on the previous week. The NHS reports 14,915 patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the past week, a 18% increase on the week before.

In Telford and Wrekin the latest data shows there are 143 cases per 100,000 residents, in the week ending 26 December. Infection rates in the over 60s also continued to be a cause for concern, at 127 cases per 100,000.

Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director of Public Health, said:

“The tragic reality is that this virus claims people’s lives and we need to do all we can to reduce the spread.

“While the ongoing vaccination programme provides hope, its full roll-out in the borough will take some time, so we’re still some way off being able to return to normality.

“As infection rates continue to rise in the borough, we must focus on keeping ourselves and each other safe. That means following the rules, looking out for vulnerable relatives and doing our best to drive the rates down.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:



“We are seeing cases rise across the country and over the past seven days in Shropshire we have seen 327 new cases, with numbers continuing to rise. We are also seeing cases increase rapidly in neighbouring areas and across the Country, putting pressure on vital services.

“Shropshire’s move into Tier 3 is a clear message that we must act to reduce the extra burden we’re placing on our local health services. Everyone needs to play their part and follow the rules which are there for our own protection and safety.

“Around one in three people with COVID-19 show no symptoms, so we should all act as if we have the virus. There are no shortcuts to protecting yourself and others. Apply ‘Hands. Face. Space.’ in each and every situation.

“Our COVID-19 test sites have good availability and any residents who are experiencing symptoms, no matter how mild, should book a test as soon as possible.”

Council Leaders React

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies, said:

“The Government’s decision to move to Tier 3 is significantly impacting borough businesses, particularly those in hospitality, accommodation, events but also small businesses.

“We are urging the government to provide enhanced support to all businesses affected by the new restrictions, especially since many of them continue to face serious financial challenges due to previous restrictions and lockdowns.

“As we’ve done throughout this difficult year, we will continue to go the extra mile to help all businesses impacted as much as we can.”

Peter Nutting, Leader of Shropshire Council said:

“I recognise the move into Tier 3 will come as a huge disappointment to many, especially as we know many of our residents have worked hard to keep themselves and each other safe. We now face tightened restrictions which will have an impact on our communities and businesses as we seek to reduce coronavirus cases across the county.



“I am really disappointed for all of our local businesses that have worked so hard with us to operate in a Covid-secure way. I doubt they could have done any more and want to thank them for what they have done. We will do all we can to support them during what I know will be a difficult time.



“Taking personal responsibility and making good choices continues to be the best way to protect yourself and those you love from the virus. We must all take action to protect each other and our local hospitals.



“There is light at the end of this long tunnel with the roll out of the vaccine that will hopefully start to see life return to normal in the near future but until then we still need to follow all of the guidance designed to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Tier 3 Restrictions

– People must not meet socially indoors, in a private garden or most outdoor public venues with anybody they do not live with or have a support bubble with. Everyone who can work from home should do so.

– People can see friends and family they do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) in some public outdoor places – such as parks or public gardens in a group of up to 6.

– Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees – 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies, wedding receptions are not allowed, 30 people can attend funeral ceremonies, 15 people can attend linked commemorative events.

– Accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs, campsites, holiday lets and guest houses must close, other than where very limited exceptions apply.

– Hospitality settings, such as bars (including shisha bars), pubs, cafes, restaurants, and social clubs must close except for takeaway, delivery, drive-through and click and collect services. Takeaway must cease between 11pm and 5am, but delivery, drive-through and click-and-collect may continue during this period. This includes restaurants and bars within hotels or members’ clubs.

– Indoor entertainment venues, such as casinos, bowling alleys and bingo halls must close. Outdoor entertainment venues, such as botanical gardens and heritage sites, may stay open, although indoor elements at these attractions must also close. Cinemas, theatres, and concert venues must close; except for drive-in events.

– Leisure and sports facilities may continue to stay open, but indoor group exercise classes (including fitness and dance) should not go ahead.

All of the tier changes will come into effect at 00:01 GMT on Thursday 31 December.

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said:

“As much as many people may want to be out celebrating the end of the year we all need to follow the restrictions a bit longer and have our New Year celebrations the ‘2020 way’ to help us get back to “normal” as soon as possible.



“We are sure that the vast majority of our communities will respect the rules, as they have since March, and we continue to be thankful for their support, community spirit and care for those around them.



“Those that put others at risk of this deadly virus by committing serious breaches, such as organising large gatherings and parties for New Year’s Eve, can expect a visit from our officers and a £10,000 fine.



“Each year we have additional resources in place for New Year’s Eve to support our communities in enjoying the celebrations safely. In that respect, this year is no different and extra officers will be on patrol throughout the evening and early hours.”

How are Tiers decided?

The government decides which tier applies in each area based on a range of indicators, including:

analysis of cases across all age groups

analysis of cases in the over-60s

the rate by which cases are rising or falling

the percentage of those tested in local populations with COVID-19

pressures on the NHS

