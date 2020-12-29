Police make 11 arrests in Shropshire during crackdown on drugs

Police arrested 11 people on Wednesday 23 December during a targeted day of activity to crackdown on county lines drug dealing across Shropshire.

The 11 people were arrested for various offences including possession with intent to supply class A, possession with intent to supply Class B, possession of a bladed weapon, as well as drink and drug driving offences.

More than £5,500 was also seized and officers also conducted eight stop and searches during the day.

Detective Sergeant Steven Miller said: “West Mercia Police is no different to any other police force across the country where county lines drug dealers are exploiting vulnerable young people and adults.

“Organised crime groups are targeting our local communities and are often involved in serious violence and do not think twice about putting vulnerable people in frightening situations, causing them to make decisions that can ultimately change their lives and the lives of others forever.

“We are determined to do all we can to stop this from happening and are committed to tackling serious and organised crime as part of our Protect campaign that goes on 365 days a year and does not stop for Christmas.”

Protect is West Mercia Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and disrupting the criminal activity of those who cause the most harm in our communities.

To report concerns about County Lines visit www.westmercia.police.uk or alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

