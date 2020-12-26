Police issue fresh appeal for help locating missing Ludlow man

Police are re-appealing for help in locating Daniel Berry who is missing from his home in Ludlow.

Have you seen missing Daniel Berry?

The 42-year-old was last heard from on Sunday 20 December at around 11pm on the phone.

Inspector Matt Keeble said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he hasn’t been seen now for six days.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him to please get in touch in with us.”

He is described as white, 6ft 6inches tall, slim build with brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 341i of 21 December or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

