Pedestrian injured in collision with van in Shrewsbury

A pedestrian in his 80s suffered a head injury after being struck by a van in Shrewsbury yesterday.

The collision happened at around 5.40pm on Mount Pleasant Road at the junction with Ditherington Road.

Police say the man was knocked over after being struck by a Citreon Luton van.

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 465_I_23122020 alternatively information can be reported online.

