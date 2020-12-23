5.1 C
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Shrewsbury pub donates Christmas meals to local community

By Shropshire Live

A Shrewsbury pub is bringing some festive cheer to the local community by supplying over one hundred free Christmas meals to the elderly and vulnerable.

Staff at The Coracle in Shrewsbury are cooking up 115 Christmas dinners to make sure people don’t go without a main meal on the big day.

The meals will be delivered to the homes of all the recipients.

Rebecca Hughes, a Community Care Worker at Affinity Homecare Shrewsbury, heard about the scheme and asked if any of her fellow carers knew of local residents who would benefit.

She said: “We have been given 10 and they have already been allocated out. This truly shows the festive spirit in the local community.

“Thank you to the team at The Coracle for making the meals available to those who may otherwise have gone without on Christmas Day.”

Andrea Pugh, Recruitment and Marketing Officer at Affinity Homecare Shrewsbury added: “It is amazing to see our carers going the extra mile and thinking how else they can support our clients during this difficult time.

“Our team at Affinity Homecare Shrewsbury will also be supplying extra meals to our clients this Christmas due to high demand.”

