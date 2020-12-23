Police appeal for help locating missing Daniel Berry from Ludlow

Police are appealing for help to locate Daniel Berry who is missing from his home in Ludlow.

The 42-year-old was last heard from on Sunday 20 December at around 11pm on the phone.

West Mercia Police say that concerns are growing for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as white, 6ft 6inches tall, slim build with brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 341i of 21 December or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

