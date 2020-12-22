Police in fresh appeal for dash cam footage as part of Telford murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of Tamba Momodu in Telford have today made a fresh appeal for dash cam footage from the afternoon of the incident.

Tamba was shot on Tuesday 13 October in the car park of the Bridges Business Park and died as a result of his injuries.

Last week, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy appealed to anyone with information to come forward, either to police or Crimestoppers, to help find answers for Tamba’s family.

Detectives are now making a fresh appeal for dash cam footage from the afternoon of Monday 12 October in or around Holyhead Road, near to Ercall Lane in Wellington.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We know that there would have been a number of vehicles in the area at the time as there is a school nearby and parents will have been collecting their children from school. If any parents do have any dashcam footage from the afternoon of Monday 12 October I would ask they get in contact.”

Footage can be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Supporting Shropshire Live...