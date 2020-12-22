Man dies following collision in Whitchurch

A man who was loading items into the back of a lorry has died following a collision in Whitchurch this morning.

The collision happed at around 7.50am on Sedgeford near to Whitchurch Rugby Club and involved a white Ford Transit and Mercedes lorry.

The man, who was loading items into the back of the lorry, died at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a man who had been seriously injured in a collision between a lorry and a van at the junction of Sedgeford and Queensway in Whitchurch.

“The man was found to be in a very serious condition.

“Unfortunately, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.”

The road was closed for a number of hours and reopened at around 12.40pm.

Witnesses to the collision that haven’t spoken to police officers and anyone with dash cam footage is urged to call PC Symonds on 07813 055 976 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, information can be reported online referencing incident number 66i of 22 December.

