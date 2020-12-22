Concerns grow for missing Shrewsbury man Nigel Hayes

Police have issued an appeal as concerns are growing for missing Nigel Haynes from Shrewsbury.

Nigel Haynes was last seen on Saturday.

The 63-year-old was last seen near Lower Cross waiting for bus to Bridgnorth at around 9.30am on Saturday, 19 December.

He was wearing a blue checked short, a dark khaki anorak and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police say they believe he may be in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury or Pontesbury areas but he could have travelled further.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Ladd on 07929 783 708 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

