Frustration over rollout of vaccinations in Telford & Wrekin

Leaders at Telford & Wrekin Council have shared their frustrations at vaccinations that provide immunity against COVID-19 not being rolled out consistently across the whole of Shropshire.



Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader at Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“Vaccinations are vital in keeping people safe as we battle COVID-19 and the devastating effect it has on people’s lives.

“Whilst we are aware that vaccinations are being rolled out from centres located in Shropshire, we are not getting them as quickly as we need in Telford and Wrekin. I am frustrated by the lack of pace and I am having robust discussions at the highest level to make sure this situation improves.

“We have over 7,000 people who are over 80 years old in the borough and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure they get the vaccination as quickly as possible and are looked after as a priority.”

Councillor Andy Burford, Cabinet member for health and social care, added:

“As a local authority, we continue to support the NHS and their magnificent response to the national pandemic. However, as elected members we will fight for our residents and make sure we get the quantity of vaccinations we need for our priority groups.

“At the moment there is only a very small rollout in the borough in comparison to the county as a whole and it’s important that we push to get more vaccinations into Telford & Wrekin.

“Apart from the vaccinations, I want to remind everyone that if you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, that you get a test. There is capacity at all of our centres and it only takes 10 minutes.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...