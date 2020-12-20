Albrighton pub left structurally damaged after car collides with building

An Albrighton pub was last night structurally damaged after a car collided with the building.

The scene of the incident on Albrighton High Street. Photo: Craig Jackson / SFRS

The vehicle went through the front wall of The Crown on High Street in Albrighton at around 9.24pm.

High Street was closed for a time following concern that part of the building could collapse.

No persons were reported to have been injured in the collision.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service worked alongside a structural engineer from Shropshire Council to safely remove the vehicle.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and a utility company were also at the scene of the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at around 1.15am.

Incident Crews are currently in attendance at a car v building in #Albrighton #shropshire High street is currently closed and will be for sometime due to the risk of colapse. We can confirm that there are no casualties and we are working with other agencies to make the scene safe pic.twitter.com/TqGorA0fM9 — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) December 19, 2020 Working alongside @ShropCouncil Structural Engineer we were able to safely remove the vehicle from the property utilising specialist equipment from @SFRS_Wellington Our main concern apart from collapse was the potential for the vehicle catching fire, we have now removed that risk pic.twitter.com/sBMSZix0fd — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) December 20, 2020

