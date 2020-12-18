Two men assaulted in Oakengates

Police are appealing for information after two men suffered substantial injuries during an assault in Oakengates.

The assault happened outside Gill Brothers Off Licence in Market Street between 6.30pm and 8pm on Thursday 17 December.

The men, aged 46 and 23, were assaulted by a group with skateboards.

Police say that both men suffered substantial injuries.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 771 2165 or online quoting reference 22/106771/20.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

