New Long Covid Clinic launched for patients in Shropshire

A new service has been launched for patients with Long Covid in a joint project by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

It aims to provide help and support to local people suffering from Post Covid Syndrome, which is commonly known as Long Covid. Although most people recover from Covid, there are some who experience more longer term effects including a range of conditions such as breathlessness, poor sleep, fatigue, and a cough as well as anxiety and a low mood.

The service is open to children and adults across the County who have had symptoms of Covid for more than 12 weeks. You don’t need to have been treated in hospital for Covid or have had a positive Covid test result to get help from the new Long Covid Clinic.

A spokesperson said: “We are fortunate that we already have a number of specialist services in the County to help local people who have been suffering with Long Covid symptoms for 12 weeks or more.

“Working in partnership, we have brought specialists together ranging from rehabilitation physios, dieticians as well as mental health and respiratory health specialists to create a Long Covid Clinic. Anyone who has had symptoms of Long Covid for 12 weeks, or more, should contact their GP who can refer into the service.

“The Long Covid Clinic is virtual, which means it can offer telephone and video appointments to people for an initial assessment so they don’t have to travel. At this appointment, patients can talk through the care and support that’s available and the next steps, which may be to have some more tests, see one of the specialist clinicians that form part of the Long Covid Clinic or be referred into other existing services as well as where to get further help and advice.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...