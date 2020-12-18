11.9 C
Friday, December 18, 2020
Additional social distancing measures in place for Bridgnorth Market

By Shropshire Live

Additional social distancing measures will be in place at Bridgnorth High Street to facilitate the operation of Bridgnorth Market this Saturday, to ensure that people can safely visit the town in the run-up to Christmas.

Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council
The new measures are in place to ensure that people can visit the High Street and the market in line with social distancing requirements and latest Government guidance.

Additional one-way measures and signage will be in place to ensure people can shop in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

Saturday market stall holders must set up two metres back from the kerb to provide additional space for customers to shop safely at the front of the stalls, access shops more easily and ensure safe passage along the pavements.

Shropshire Council staff will be on hand this Saturday to explain the measures to the public and assist the market traders to trade safely.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We have a very challenging situation in Bridgnorth. The market attracts a high footfall and there is currently insufficient space to provide adequate social distancing.

“Over the past few days we’ve carefully considered which measures should be introduced to ensure the safety of shoppers, residents and traders.

“Making sure people’s health is protected as we get our economy back on its feet is a difficult balancing act, but we believe these measures will go some way to helping local traders whilst still keeping people safe.

“We will be carefully monitoring the impact of these measures to see if any additional action will be necessary for future market days.”

Councillor Kirsty Hurst-Knight, Mayor of Bridgnorth Town Council, said:

“The town council supports the steps being implemented by Shropshire Council in Bridgnorth.  It is really important that all who visit the town in the lead up to Christmas and particularly on Saturday, which we anticipate will be very busy, should take steps to follow the Government guidance to protect themselves and others.  By supporting the measures to increase space for social distancing, we hope we are doing our bit to help the town’s traders take full advantage of this critical trading period at the same time as keeping the public safe.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“We have worked tirelessly to reduce the spread of infection across Shropshire, and we have made some really good progress. Unfortunately, we have seen numbers rising in recent days and the Government has decided that we should remain in Tier 2.  The measures that we are introducing on Saturday in Bridgnorth town centre will help the public and businesses focus their attention on taking the appropriate steps to minimise the spread of the virus.

“Social distancing is key to helping everyone do this and I would encourage all those who visit and work in Bridgnorth this weekend to act responsibly and listen to the advice being given by council officers.”

Latest Articles

