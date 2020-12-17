Coronavirus: Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin will remain in Tier 2 High Alert

Following a review by the Government today, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will remain in Tier 2, which means High Alert.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, people must not meet socially with friends and family indoors in any setting – including homes, pubs and restaurants – unless they live with them or have formed a support bubble with them.

The Shropshire council area has seen a rise in the number of positive cases. As of 9 December, Shropshire’s case rate has risen to 90.7 of cases per 100,000, an increase of 46% compared to last week, despite the county being on lockdown until 2 December.

Positive cases have also been rising in Telford & Wrekin. As of 13 December, the case rate has risen to 130.1 of cases per 100,000, an increase of 14% compared to the week before.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “I know many people will be disappointed with this news.

We have worked tirelessly to reduce the spread of infection across Shropshire, and we have made some really good progress. Unfortunately, we have seen numbers rising in recent days and the Government have decided that we should remain in Tier 2.

This feels like the right decision for the time being, especially with cases going in the wrong direction. We know that transmission of the virus takes place largely as a result of inter-household mixing, so we are pleading with people to be sensible.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“Many people will now be turning their attention to the festive period. I stress how important it is for people to be extra cautious. People really need to consider the potential impact on themselves and loved ones when the rules are relaxed between 23-27 December.

The scientific advice is clear: the longer you meet others for, the higher the risk of you catching and spreading the virus. If you do intend to form a bubble, you should keep the bubble small and your visits short.”

Tier 2 rules

Some of the rules for Tier 2 include:

-People must not socialise indoors with anyone who is not part of their household or support bubble.

-People can meet family and friends not in their household or support bubble in outdoor settings. When they do so, they must not meet in a group of more than six people.

-You should aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible.

-Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants, and can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

-Hospitality businesses and venues selling food and drink for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through.

-Shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector remain open

-Schools, colleges, universities and places of worship will remain open.

-Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees.

-Public attendance at outdoor and indoor events (performances and shows) and spectator sport and business events, is permitted, limited to whichever is lower: 50% capacity, or either 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors.

-Organised grassroots sport can continue.

