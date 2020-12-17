9.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin will remain in Tier 2 High Alert

By Shropshire Live

Following a review by the Government today, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will remain in Tier 2, which means High Alert.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, people must not meet socially with friends and family indoors in any setting – including homes, pubs and restaurants – unless they live with them or have formed a support bubble with them.

The Shropshire council area has seen a rise in the number of positive cases. As of 9 December, Shropshire’s case rate has risen to 90.7 of cases per 100,000, an increase of 46% compared to last week, despite the county being on lockdown until 2 December.

Positive cases have also been rising in Telford & Wrekin. As of 13 December, the case rate has risen to 130.1 of cases per 100,000, an increase of 14% compared to the week before.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “I know many people will be disappointed with this news.

We have worked tirelessly to reduce the spread of infection across Shropshire, and we have made some really good progress. Unfortunately, we have seen numbers rising in recent days and the Government have decided that we should remain in Tier 2.

This feels like the right decision for the time being, especially with cases going in the wrong direction. We know that transmission of the virus takes place largely as a result of inter-household mixing, so we are pleading with people to be sensible.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“Many people will now be turning their attention to the festive period. I stress how important it is for people to be extra cautious. People really need to consider the potential impact on themselves and loved ones when the rules are relaxed between 23-27 December.

The scientific advice is clear: the longer you meet others for, the higher the risk of you catching and spreading the virus. If you do intend to form a bubble, you should keep the bubble small and your visits short.”

Tier 2 rules

Some of the rules for Tier 2 include:

-People must not socialise indoors with anyone who is not part of their household or support bubble.

-People can meet family and friends not in their household or support bubble in outdoor settings. When they do so, they must not meet in a group of more than six people.

-You should aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible.

-Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants, and can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal.

-Hospitality businesses and venues selling food and drink for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through.

-Shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector remain open

-Schools, colleges, universities and places of worship will remain open.

-Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees.

-Public attendance at outdoor and indoor events (performances and shows) and spectator sport and business events, is permitted, limited to whichever is lower: 50% capacity, or either 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors.

-Organised grassroots sport can continue.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

covid cases generic

Coronavirus: Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin will remain in Tier 2 High Alert

Following a review by the Government today, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will remain in Tier 2, which means High Alert.
Read Article
The billboard in Shrewsbury.

Climate campaigners target HSBC with Shrewsbury billboard

A billboard in Shrewsbury has been taken over by climate campaigners as part of a UK-wide campaign to highlight the environmental damage being funded by HSBC bank.
Read Article
The Same Day Emergency Care service will run seven-days-a-week.

Expanded Same Day Emergency Care centre to be operational this month

A newly-built expanded Same Day Emergency Care centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will be operational later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Lincoln City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town defy the odds once more as the visitor’s stun Lincoln City to take all three points.
Read Article

Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town are hoping to upset the odds once more when they travel to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City.
Read Article

Match Report: Hull City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their ten-game winless record as they secure a priceless victory against table-toppers Hull City.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The SBLTV studio gets a festive makeover

Shropshire Business Live TV airs festive edition

The December edition of Shropshire Business Live TV streams at 12.30pm today with guests calling into the festive studio.
Read Article
Richard Farrington, Product Specialist and Yvette Taylor, Bakery Project Manager at Kudos Blends

Shropshire company targets global growth thanks to new grant

An award-winning bakery ingredient specialist based in Shropshire has set its sights on global growth after buying new equipment with help from a grants programme.
Read Article
The Princess Royal unveiling the plaque made by The Severn Sign Company for The Silver Swallow footbridge. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council.

Local signage company adapts to get businesses back on their feet

Working across Shropshire and the West Midlands, The Severn Sign Company has been on a mission to provide support and guidance, help businesses survive the pandemic and make them visible using high quality signwriting.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards

Shropshire teenage singing sensation lands top music awards

A teenage singing sensation from Shropshire has landed two top music awards and will now train with some of the industry's leading experts.
Read Article
Rotary Club President Dave Griggs with Santa and Chief Elf (Tony and Jackie Ridge)

Rotary Club of Oswestry ‘switches on’ Tree of Light Appeal

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has 'softly' 'Switched On' its Tree of Light Appeal 2020.
Read Article
Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.1 ° C
10 °
8.3 °
87 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP