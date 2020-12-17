9.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home News

Climate campaigners target HSBC with Shrewsbury billboard

By Shropshire Live

A billboard in Shrewsbury has been taken over by climate campaigners as part of a UK-wide campaign to highlight the environmental damage being funded by HSBC bank.

The billboard in Shrewsbury.
The billboard in Shrewsbury.

Activists across the UK have taken over 250 billboards and bus stops in 15 cities, repurposing them with spoof HSBC artworks. They aim to raise awareness about HSBC’s ‘climate colonialism’ as it bankrolls significant human rights abuses through its fossil fuel investments. The bank has invested £67 billion in fossil fuels since the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016, undermining the UK’s efforts to combat the climate emergency.

‘Brandalism’, an anonymous group of ‘subvertisers’, installed the spoof HSBC advert on a prominent billboard in Ditherington heading towards Shrewsbury town centre.

Headquartered in London, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services institutions in the world and has been specifically targeted by activists for its damaging investment portfolio. HSBC have been accused of “climate colonialism” because of its destructive investment portfolio ravaging land and indigenous communities, from Mozambique to indigenous territories in North America. 

The campaigners accuse HSBC of using advertising to cynically portray itself as an ethical bank. HSBC’s adverts seek to position it as ‘the world’s local bank’, and its latest “Local Heroes” advertising campaign is in sharp contrast to its investment portfolio. 

Tricia Gosling from XR Shrewsbury, who campaign on climate and environmental issues locally, welcomed the action and said:

“Despite all their slick branding and greenwashing, banks like HSBC are part of the problem. They know about the threat posed by the climate crisis but they continue making it worse in order to make bigger profits for themselves. HSBC recently claimed that they were aiming for ‘net zero’ by 2050 yet they are still shovelling cash to the world’s biggest polluters. They need to stop investing in coal, oil and gas projects across the globe and start funding sustainable alternatives instead. These adverts from Brandalism are a wake-up call. They remind people that big polluters like HSBC are deceiving the public with their advertising. They use ads to distract from their harmful and damaging investments. We think it’s criminal that since the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2016, HSBC have poured £67 billion into fossil fuels.”

More information on the UK-wide campaign can be found by following #FossilBanks.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

covid cases generic

Coronavirus: Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin will remain in Tier 2 High Alert

Following a review by the Government today, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will remain in Tier 2, which means High Alert.
Read Article
The billboard in Shrewsbury.

Climate campaigners target HSBC with Shrewsbury billboard

A billboard in Shrewsbury has been taken over by climate campaigners as part of a UK-wide campaign to highlight the environmental damage being funded by HSBC bank.
Read Article
The Same Day Emergency Care service will run seven-days-a-week.

Expanded Same Day Emergency Care centre to be operational this month

A newly-built expanded Same Day Emergency Care centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will be operational later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Lincoln City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town defy the odds once more as the visitor’s stun Lincoln City to take all three points.
Read Article

Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town are hoping to upset the odds once more when they travel to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City.
Read Article

Match Report: Hull City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their ten-game winless record as they secure a priceless victory against table-toppers Hull City.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The SBLTV studio gets a festive makeover

Shropshire Business Live TV airs festive edition

The December edition of Shropshire Business Live TV streams at 12.30pm today with guests calling into the festive studio.
Read Article
Richard Farrington, Product Specialist and Yvette Taylor, Bakery Project Manager at Kudos Blends

Shropshire company targets global growth thanks to new grant

An award-winning bakery ingredient specialist based in Shropshire has set its sights on global growth after buying new equipment with help from a grants programme.
Read Article
The Princess Royal unveiling the plaque made by The Severn Sign Company for The Silver Swallow footbridge. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council.

Local signage company adapts to get businesses back on their feet

Working across Shropshire and the West Midlands, The Severn Sign Company has been on a mission to provide support and guidance, help businesses survive the pandemic and make them visible using high quality signwriting.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards

Shropshire teenage singing sensation lands top music awards

A teenage singing sensation from Shropshire has landed two top music awards and will now train with some of the industry's leading experts.
Read Article
Rotary Club President Dave Griggs with Santa and Chief Elf (Tony and Jackie Ridge)

Rotary Club of Oswestry ‘switches on’ Tree of Light Appeal

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has 'softly' 'Switched On' its Tree of Light Appeal 2020.
Read Article
Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.1 ° C
10 °
8.3 °
87 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP