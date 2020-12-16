Man suffers serious injuries following collision in Ludlow

A male driver who had suffered serious injuries following a collision in Ludlow last night, had to be cut free from the overturned car he was driving.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident that happened on Sheet Road at 10.23pm involving two vehicles.



When emergency services arrived, one of the cars was on its roof in a hedge.



The driver of the vehicle was trapped with serious injuries. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The driver, a man, was trapped and had sustained serious injuries. Ambulance staff and fire colleagues worked together to carefully extricate him from the vehicle and onto the ambulance where the team administered trauma care to stabilise his injuries.



The man was then taken on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham; the MERIT team travelled in the ambulance to continue treatment en route.”



A male passenger had managed to self-extricate from the vehicle. He was assessed by ambulance teams and had suffered no apparent injuries, but was conveyed to Hereford County hospital for further checks.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS emergency doctor and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended. Also in attendance were police and Shropshire Fire and rescue crews.

