6.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet approves new corporate climate emergency strategy and action plan

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet yesterday approved a new corporate climate emergency strategy and action plan for 2021.

Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The corporate climate change strategy and action plan builds on the positive work the council has already done to reduce its emissions, which includes reducing direct emissions by 26% since 2012, securing funding to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, providing 32,500 trees and shrubs for planting, and much more.

Up to this point, work to embed climate change into all council decisions has been prioritised. Climate change appraisals are now required for all major developments and projects, and key staff across the full range of council services have been provided with carbon literacy training.

The actions to date put the council in the best position to successfully deliver on the new corporate climate change strategy and action plan.

Preparation of the new strategy and action plan included community engagement through the council’s quarterly sustainability forum and community engagement workshops in February 2020.

The strategy summarises the council’s current direct and indirect carbon emissions based on the best data that is available. It also identifies the scale of carbon reductions and offsetting that will be required to reach our objective of net-zero carbon by 2030.

Six main themes have been identified within the strategy to provide a pathway for the council to reach net-zero carbon by 2030. These are to:

  • Reduce energy consumption of buildings and improve their efficiency.
  • Reduce emissions through transport and travel by encouraging active travel and moving fleet vehicles to ultra-low emission fuels such as electricity and hydrogen.
  • Work with suppliers of goods and services to reduce indirect carbon emissions.
  • Reduce annual carbon emissions from water consumption and waste.
  • Increase renewable energy generation to enable Shropshire Council to become energy self-sufficient for buildings and travel by 2030.
  • Increase carbon capture and storage by around 20% by 2030.

The action plan highlights a range of potential actions and a pipeline of projects to help deliver progress, examples of which can be found in the Cabinet report.

The development of the new strategy follows the council’s adoption of the Climate Strategy Framework in December 2019.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“I’m delighted with this strategy that is ambitious but realistic. A lot of hard work has gone into this and the team have done a fantastic job. The transition to net-zero performance will not be easy or quick to achieve, but a positive start has been made. The new corporate climate emergency strategy and action plan is a hugely positive step forward for the council and will help us build on what we have already achieved.

“While climate change presents us with significant challenges, it also gives us huge opportunities from reducing carbon emissions to economic benefits. This strategy sets out the art of the possible and how we can exploit these opportunities.

“A range of positive projects and initiatives are being developed to help the council improve its own performance and to demonstrate ‘leadership by example’ to help foster similar action across the wider economy and communities in Shropshire.

“We are on course to meet our targets, and these documents set out the processes and roadmaps to get there by 2030 and even beyond that initial vision. The strategy will pave the way for the council to drive down energy consumption and powering up the generation of renewable energy and other carbon mitigation measures, while also exploring opportunities for revenue generation.

“Climate change is a rapidly moving area of work and information about carbon performance and technologies is changing all the time. As such, the new corporate strategy will be a live document and we will welcome comments and suggestions for amendment as part of our annual monitoring and review process.”

The corporate climate change strategy and action plan will now be presented to full Council on Thursday 17 December 2020 before formal adoption.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet approves new corporate climate emergency strategy and action plan

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet yesterday approved a new corporate climate emergency strategy and action plan for 2021.
Read Article
The control room will be staffed by volunteers recruited and trained by West Mercia Police. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

New CCTV system begins to go live across Telford and Wrekin

A new, improved and future-proofed CCTV system is beginning to go live across the Telford and Wrekin borough.
Read Article
The former Coalbrookdale Foundry site.

Plans revealed for new homes at former Coalbrookdale Foundry site

Plans for a new residential development at the former Coalbrookdale Foundry site which closed in 2017 have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town are hoping to upset the odds once more when they travel to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City.
Read Article

Match Report: Hull City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their ten-game winless record as they secure a priceless victory against table-toppers Hull City.
Read Article

Match Preview: Hull City v Shrewsbury Town

Two sides with contrasting fortunes meet at the KCOM as Shrewsbury Town travel to league leaders Hull City.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Members of the Network Telecom team

Network Telecom wins two industry awards

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has won two industry awards at this year’s Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the telecoms calendar.
Read Article
Gareth Jones, who will take over the Managing Director role at In-Comm Training

In-Comm Training targets ambitious expansion plans

In-Comm Training has outlined plans for investment in the launch of a new press and tooling line and a number of exciting collaborations to help industry bounce back in 2021.
Read Article
Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub Business Support Lead

Marches businesses confident of survival, survey shows

The majority of businesses across the Marches remain confident of surviving the next 12 months, a new survey has revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards

Shropshire teenage singing sensation lands top music awards

A teenage singing sensation from Shropshire has landed two top music awards and will now train with some of the industry's leading experts.
Read Article
Rotary Club President Dave Griggs with Santa and Chief Elf (Tony and Jackie Ridge)

Rotary Club of Oswestry ‘switches on’ Tree of Light Appeal

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has 'softly' 'Switched On' its Tree of Light Appeal 2020.
Read Article
Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
6.8 ° C
7 °
6.7 °
87 %
4.1kmh
93 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP