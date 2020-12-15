Plans revealed for new homes at former Coalbrookdale Foundry site

Plans for a new residential development at the former Coalbrookdale Foundry site which closed in 2017 have been revealed.

The former Coalbrookdale Foundry site.

The proposals would see Shropshire Homes build around 100 new homes in a variety of sizes and styles, 20% of which would be available at a discounted market rate.

Alongside the new homes, the proposals provide significant community benefits, including improved landscape contributions, replacement of the existing culvert with a newly created watercourse, site remediation, the re-utilisation of historic assets and the telling of the sites interesting Industrial Revolution Story.

The proposed masterplan currently includes provision for the retention of the Wing Shop and Sweet Shop onsite, as well as the delivery of exhibition panels, artwork that tell the history of the site’s former uses.

The brownfield site is currently unallocated for any particular uses in the Telford and Wrekin District Local Plan and the delivery of new homes at this location will assist the Authority in meeting its identified housing needs.

Andrew Sheldon, Land Director at Shropshire Homes, said:

“Our proposals provide a unique opportunity to deliver new homes in Coalbrookdale, whilst acknowledging and respecting its historic uses. As well as the new homes, our plans will create significant benefits for the local community, including bringing additional footfall to local shops and community services. Public engagement is important to us, and I’d like to encourage anyone with an interest in the site to provide their feedback as part of our public consultation.”

Ahead of the submission of a planning application, Shropshire Homes is seeking the views of local people via a public consultation, which is scheduled to run between Monday 14 December and Monday 4 January 2021. During this time, residents and stakeholders interested in the proposals can find out more via the project website which is available at www.newhomesforcoalbrookdale.co.uk.

