New scheme to enhance Dawley is launched

By Shropshire Live

A new initiative which will enhance life in Dawley for businesses and residents has been launched.

Pictured launching the new scheme, from left: Cllr Ian Preece - Deputy Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council; Sian Thomas of West Mercia Police; PC Chris Barrett of West Mercia Police; Sue Deighton of Laura Deighton Dance Studio and Cllr Stefan Heighway - Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council.
Geat Dawley Town Council, working closely with West Mercia Police, is behind the ‘DISC’ scheme which will promote communication and safer trading.

“We have funded this new information sharing software with the aim of reducing crime and anti social behaviour,” explained town clerk Clare Turner.

“Dawley’s shops and businesses are being offered this app free of charge which will enable them to share business crime information with other traders and West Mercia Police securely online.

“The police control the administrative information and businesses receive alerts, photographs of offenders, news and updates through their phones, desktops or other devices.

“Additionally they will be able to instantly report incidents or intelligence including uploading photographs straight to other users.  

“Our aim is to help businesses work with police and other traders to combat shoplifting and other anti-social behavior to make Dawley a safer place to trade, live and visit.

“The town council believes DISC is an asset to Dawley and will demonstrate the value of working together and looking out for each other. We hope every business will take up the offer.”

The cost will come from the £35,000.00 High Street Investment Fund announced recently by Great Dawley Town Council and be available to all shops and businesses in the town. 

