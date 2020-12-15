6.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News

Consultant Anaesthetist appointed as next Chief Medical Officer at RJAH

By Shropshire Live

Experienced Consultant Anaesthetist Dr Ruth Longfellow has been appointed as the next Chief Medical Officer at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Dr Ruth Longfellow
Dr Ruth Longfellow

She will take up her post at the end of April next year, succeeding Mr Steve White – who is retiring after 27 years at the hospital and eight in his current post.

Dr Longfellow has herself worked at RJAH since 2011, and is currently Associate Medical Director.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been selected to be Chief Medical Officer from next April.  

“Since I joined the hospital nine years ago, I have built strong relationships across the Trust and have worked with excellent teams who have sought to improve patient care, experience and patient safety.

“I have learnt a lot from working with Steve White and I’m very much looking forwards to building on his work, to continue towards the Trust’s vision of delivering world class patient care.”

Mr White said: “I’ve always been proud to work at RJAH. I am happy that I have been able to contribute to a hospital which is already good, but continues to get better. The time is right for me to move on, and I wish Ruth every success in the role – I am sure she will find it every bit as rewarding as I have.”

Dr Longfellow’s appointment comes following a rigorous and comprehensive recruitment process which involved senior surgeons, senior doctors, therapists and nurses, as well as stakeholders including Keele University and representatives from Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP).

Importantly, patient and hospital governors played a key role in the selection.

Frank Collins, the Chair of RJAH, said: “On behalf of the Board and the Governors, I would like congratulate Ruth on her appointment. Her passion for patient safety and quality shone through in the process. She will be a welcome addition to the Board.”  

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, added: “I am delighted to announce Ruth’s appointment. She came through a very tough and complex process and a very competitive field.

“What really shone out was Ruth’s desire to engage with all parts of the hospital, and particularly to ensure we continue to involve senior doctors in our journey to be clinically led. Ruth will also play a lead role in representing the Trust in the wider Shropshire system and in regional and national work.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet approves new corporate climate emergency strategy and action plan

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet yesterday approved a new corporate climate emergency strategy and action plan for 2021.
Read Article
The control room will be staffed by volunteers recruited and trained by West Mercia Police. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

New CCTV system begins to go live across Telford and Wrekin

A new, improved and future-proofed CCTV system is beginning to go live across the Telford and Wrekin borough.
Read Article
The former Coalbrookdale Foundry site.

Plans revealed for new homes at former Coalbrookdale Foundry site

Plans for a new residential development at the former Coalbrookdale Foundry site which closed in 2017 have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town are hoping to upset the odds once more when they travel to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City.
Read Article

Match Report: Hull City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their ten-game winless record as they secure a priceless victory against table-toppers Hull City.
Read Article

Match Preview: Hull City v Shrewsbury Town

Two sides with contrasting fortunes meet at the KCOM as Shrewsbury Town travel to league leaders Hull City.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Members of the Network Telecom team

Network Telecom wins two industry awards

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has won two industry awards at this year’s Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the telecoms calendar.
Read Article
Gareth Jones, who will take over the Managing Director role at In-Comm Training

In-Comm Training targets ambitious expansion plans

In-Comm Training has outlined plans for investment in the launch of a new press and tooling line and a number of exciting collaborations to help industry bounce back in 2021.
Read Article
Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub Business Support Lead

Marches businesses confident of survival, survey shows

The majority of businesses across the Marches remain confident of surviving the next 12 months, a new survey has revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards

Shropshire teenage singing sensation lands top music awards

A teenage singing sensation from Shropshire has landed two top music awards and will now train with some of the industry's leading experts.
Read Article
Rotary Club President Dave Griggs with Santa and Chief Elf (Tony and Jackie Ridge)

Rotary Club of Oswestry ‘switches on’ Tree of Light Appeal

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has 'softly' 'Switched On' its Tree of Light Appeal 2020.
Read Article
Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
6.8 ° C
7 °
6.7 °
87 %
4.1kmh
93 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP